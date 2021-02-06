Advertisement

Woodson elected to HOF in first year of eligibility

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2021 at 8:24 pm

Former Raiders and Packers defensive back Charles Woodson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in his first year of eligibility. Joining him in the Class of 2021 will be former coach Tom Flores, a source told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.