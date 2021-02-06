Today is Saturday February 06, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Spieth shoots 61 for share of Phoenix Open lead

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2021 at 5:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
A day after saying he needed to be patient about results, Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under 61 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Advertisement

Spieth shoots 61 for share of Phoenix Open lead

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2021 at 5:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
A day after saying he needed to be patient about results, Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under 61 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement