The Chiefs, on the eve of Super Bowl LV, made a flurry of roster moves, including the activation of backup center Daniel Kilgore from the reserve/COVID-19 list and calling up quarterback Matt Moore from the practice squad.
Close shave: Kilgore cleared from barber contact
