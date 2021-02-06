Serena Williams give a tour of her new 16,500-square-foot Miami home
Posted/updated on:
February 6, 2021 at
2:21 pm
Ahead of the Australian Open starting Sunday, Serena Williams showed off her new Miami home for Architectural Digest. The home has a wine cellar, heated floors and a trophy room.
