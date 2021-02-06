NBA to teams: Avoid Super Bowl watch parties
Posted/updated on:
February 6, 2021
12:09 pm
The NBA issued guidance Saturday telling players, coaches and other employees that they may not go to a Super Bowl party outside their own home due to virus-related issues.
