Today is Saturday February 06, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Real Madrid’s Varane earns 9/10 after inspiring comeback win

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2021 at 12:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Real Madrid rallied thanks in large part to stellar play from Raphael Varane and Casemiro.
Advertisement

Real Madrid’s Varane earns 9/10 after inspiring comeback win

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2021 at 12:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Real Madrid rallied thanks in large part to stellar play from Raphael Varane and Casemiro.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement