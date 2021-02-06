Sheriff: dog rescue raid saves 67, suspect charged

HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County sheriff’s deputies – with the assistance of area law officers – raided a trailer home south of Chandler Friday and rescued 67 dogs, charging the owner with animal cruelty. That’s according to a news release from Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, who said law enforcement has “been on this case for the past couple of weeks.” Barbara Ann Ramsey, 65, was arrested; she lived at the home on Deer Run Road. Hillhouse says the dogs were living in feces and urine and generally unsanitary conditions inside the trailer house.

Hillhouse says the case against Ramsey dates back to Jan. 22, when she was cited for allegedly having four vicious animals on her property. According to Hillhouse, she did not address the citations. He reports that during the following days, additional violations were found and citations were issued. Then, Thursday, a caller reported a vehicle dumping a group of dogs in the parking lot of a gas station on State Highway 31 in Athens, according to the sheriff. Hillhouse says the Athens Police Department found a mother and 10 puppies. The deputy who ultimately ended up arresting Ramsey located her in Murchison after the purported dog dumping and arrested her for a traffic violation. A judge signed multiple arrest warrants for Ramsey, and the charges were added at the jail. All the dogs, including those found at the gas station, were taken to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.