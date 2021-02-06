NFL diversity push spurs another milestone: Two female coaches, referee in Super Bowl LV
For the second straight year, a woman is coaching in the Super Bowl, this time Bucs assistants Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar. And they'll be joined by another trailblazer, referee Sarah Thomas.
