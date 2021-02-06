For the second straight year, a woman is coaching in the Super Bowl, this time Bucs assistants Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar. And they'll be joined by another trailblazer, referee Sarah Thomas.

Advertisement

NFL diversity push spurs another milestone: Two female coaches, referee in Super Bowl LV

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2021 at 6:25 am

Go Back

For the second straight year, a woman is coaching in the Super Bowl, this time Bucs assistants Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar. And they'll be joined by another trailblazer, referee Sarah Thomas.