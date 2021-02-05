Giannis backs LeBron: ‘Zero excitement’ for ASG
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
11:05 pm
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said NBA players have "got to all follow" LeBron James, who on Thursday expressed opposition to the league's All-Star Game plans.
