Chiefs’ Britt Reid involved in crash with injuries
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
5:20 pm
Britt Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs' outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multicar accident Thursday night that has left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, according to a team statement and the police report.
