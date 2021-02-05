Six stolen vehicles discovered after high speed chase

PALESTINE — Six stolen vehicles were discovered by Palestine police after a high-speed chase. According to police, Frank Potts, 45, was arrested after the incident late Thursday night. A vehicle that had been reported stolen from Jacksonville earlier in the day, was discovered at a convenience store. A pursuit began on Highway 84, with speeds reaching in excess of 100 m.p.h. Law enforcement continued to chase the vehicle on FM 1137, and they arrived at a residence on FM 1137. Potts of Palestine, eventually got out of his car and ran away into a wooded area. He was captured by officers. Police obtained a search warrant and found the stolen vehicles on Pott’s property.