Julie Andrews, other stars, react to the death of ‘The Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 4:29 pm

John Lamparski/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- Following the announcement of Christopher Plummer's death on Friday, many stars took to social media to pay tribute to the Hollywood legend.

The actor, who famously played Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, died at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side, his manager confirmed to ABC News.

Julie Andrews, who starred opposite Plummer in the classic 1965 film, called Plummer a "cherished friend" in a statement.

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," she said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."

The official Twitter account for The Sound of Music also shared a note on Plummer's everlasting legacy: "We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time."

Chris Evans, who starred with Plummer in Knives Out, tweeted his condolences. "This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."

Actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim noted, "We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend."

Rosie O'Donnell tweeted a clip from her old talk show during which she reunited Plummer and Andrews, writing "rest in peace captain von trap [sic]."

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

