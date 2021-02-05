TSA-G falls below 15% threshold of COVID hospitalizations

TYLER — Good news from local health officials heading into Super Bowl Weekend. Piney Woods Trauma Service Area G, which makes up 19 counties including Smith and Gregg County, are no longer in an area with high hospitalization due to COVID-19 numbers. Hospital capacity fell below 15% on January 29, and has maintained below the threshold for 7 consecutive days, which means that now businesses can now increase capacity to 75%. Health care workers are still urging people to follow social distancing protocol to help limit a risk of a surge in TSA-G. Find out how to slow the spread by clicking here.