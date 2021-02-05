Demarcus Robinson practiced with the Chiefs on Friday for the first time since going on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list for being a close contact of someone who tested positive. The Bucs' Antonio Brown practiced Friday, but is listed as questionable.
Advertisement
Chiefs activate Robinson; Bucs’ AB questionable
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
2:45 pm
Demarcus Robinson practiced with the Chiefs on Friday for the first time since going on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list for being a close contact of someone who tested positive. The Bucs' Antonio Brown practiced Friday, but is listed as questionable.