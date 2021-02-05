Today is Friday February 05, 2021

Chiefs activate Robinson; Bucs’ AB questionable

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 2:45 pm
Demarcus Robinson practiced with the Chiefs on Friday for the first time since going on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list for being a close contact of someone who tested positive. The Bucs' Antonio Brown practiced Friday, but is listed as questionable.
