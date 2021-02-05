Arrowhead energy available at local Whitehouse business

WHITEHOUSE — A specialty tea has made its return to Daily Fix Nutrition in Whitehouse. The arrowhead energy tea is a brew, made in honor of hometown hero Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. According to our news partner KETK, yellow fades into orange which fades into red in this ombre tea, with Daily Fix Nutrition’s signature sticker on the side of it. Ombre is the French word for “color that is shaded or graduated in tone.” The color-changing, liquid horsepower, made its first arrival last year in conjunction with Patrick’s first Super Bowl against San Francisco, which the Chiefs won, 31-20.