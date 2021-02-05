NFL, Falcons’ Jarrett send fan to SB after tragedy
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
2:45 pm
The NFL and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett are teaming up to send 12-year-old Taeden Johnson to the Super Bowl after tragedy struck his family.
