Advertisement

Sources: Bauer’s Dodgers deal pays $40M in ’21

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 2:14 pm

Go Back

Trevor Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner, has agreed to a deal with the Dodgers. Sources told ESPN the agreement is for three years, $102 million, including a $40 million salary in 2021 and $45 million in 2022.