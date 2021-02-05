Big Ten rivalries return to traditional spot in ’21
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
2:45 pm
The Big Ten Conference released its revised football schedule for the 2021 season, and it will return its traditional rivalry games -- including Ohio State-Michigan -- to the final week of the regular season.
