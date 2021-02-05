Today is Friday February 05, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Braves establish Aaron Fellowship at exec level

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 12:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The Atlanta Braves have established the Henry Aaron Fellowship, a yearlong executive leadership program to provide an opportunity to work in the Braves' front office and with top brass.
Advertisement

Braves establish Aaron Fellowship at exec level

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 12:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The Atlanta Braves have established the Henry Aaron Fellowship, a yearlong executive leadership program to provide an opportunity to work in the Braves' front office and with top brass.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement