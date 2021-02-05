Gregg County Judge suffers heart attack, in intensive care

LONGVIEW — A Gregg County Justice of the Peace suffered a heart attack Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Tim Bryan, is being treated in Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. County Judge Bill Stoudt confirmed Bryan is in intensive care. Bryan serves as judge in Precinct 2. In a post on social media, Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson, urged residents to partner their faith and spirituality. “Our great Judge Tim Bryan needs our prayers immediately. All prayer warriors please go to work and pray for Judge Bryan’s healing.” Judge Bryan was presented a pin for 20 years of service in Gregg County, earlier this month.