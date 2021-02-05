Gregg County man arrested on charge of murder

LONGVIEW — A Laneville man was arrested on murder charges Thursday night in Gregg County. According to our news partner KETK, John Houston Brown, 39, was placed in the Gregg County Jail shortly after 11 p.m. It is unclear as of this writing what case this may relate to, but records indicate the incident took place January 11. Longview police and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office were not involved in Brown’s arrest, since it was an “Out of County agency.” An indictment was handed up, one day after the alleged murder took place.