Today is Friday February 05, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Full NCAA women’s tourney to be in San Antonio

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 12:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The women's NCAA tournament will be held on six courts at five venues in the San Antonio region from March 21-April 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced Friday.
Advertisement

Full NCAA women’s tourney to be in San Antonio

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 12:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The women's NCAA tournament will be held on six courts at five venues in the San Antonio region from March 21-April 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced Friday.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement