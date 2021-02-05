Full NCAA women’s tourney to be in San Antonio
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
12:50 pm
The women's NCAA tournament will be held on six courts at five venues in the San Antonio region from March 21-April 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced Friday.
