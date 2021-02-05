Mahomes mania in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE — The East Texas town of Whitehouse is celebrating native son Patrick Mahomes, as he gets ready for his second super bowl on Sunday. James Wansley is the mayor of Whitehouse. “There’s a hashtag group, #PatWhereYouAt, that’s going around on facebook in the same spirit as Elf on the Shelf. We have a life-size cardboard cut out of Patrick Mahomes that’s been making its way around the city. You never know where he’s going to show up.” Mahomes is a 2014 graduate of Whitehouse High School and still has a lot of family in the area. The mayor, also proclaimed Sunday as “Patrick Mahomes Day.”