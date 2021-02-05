New appointments added at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has added 3,500 new appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination after a scheduled replenishing of vaccine supply by the State. The health system said Friday, the vaccinations will take place at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview. The appointments are being made for March 14, and organizers say, are now available to be scheduled. The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only – walk-in and wait list appointments will not be available. To make an appointment click here, or call the dedicated phone line: (877) 335-5746.