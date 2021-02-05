Palestine police arrest three after narcotics investigation

PALESTINE — Police in Palestine have arrested three individuals after the execution of a search warrant. The department said the probe took place at the Motel 6 on E. Palestine Ave. Fred Williams, 34 Palestine, was arrested after he was located on the premise with active warrants. Oscar Oliver, 40, Palestine, was also arrested for multiple felony warrants out of Harris and Anderson Counties. Officers also located Shanethia Hollis, 38, inside the room.

Police say they found multiple items of narcotics in plain view. A subsequent search warrant was obtained and officers located suspected methamphetamines, suspected ecstasy, hydrocodone, Xanax, in what appears to be packaged for distribution. Officers also located digital scales, baggies for distribution, and multiple pieces of identifying information indicative of identity theft and credit card debit card abuse. Further investigation into the identifying information is ongoing. All three were arrested and placed into Anderson County Jail.