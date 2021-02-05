Tyler Fire receives highest PPC rating

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department announced their recognition in receiving the the highest Public Protection Classification rating Thursday. Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said, “This PPC rating puts us up in the top one percent of the country of fire service organizations. There are that few of people that have achieved the class one rating. We are also the first in northeast Texas to achieve this class. Once, you leave the metroplex, there is no other organization, going all the way to Louisiana, that has achieved a class 1 ISO rating other tha Tyler Fire Department.” The PPC rating of 1/1X comes following the 2020 assessment. To read the full release click here.

The current ISO PPC rating will be lowered from a PPC Class 2 to a PPC Class 1, the rarest and highest rating, in May of this year. City Manager, Edward Broussard, credited the team for hard work and advance planning. “This is a return on investment. We opened two new fire stations last year, after years of planning. We added two new fire engines to be there for citizens and businesses in their moments of crisis.” Broussard continued, “We invested in our fire fighters and our fire suppression system to insure the people and tools were there to save lives, and protect property, and provide for the safety of our fire fighters, while they put themselves on the front lines for us.”