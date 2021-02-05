Devin McCourty, who won three of his rings alongside Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski with the Patriots, said it's a "little bittersweet" to see his former teammates back in the Super Bowl with another team.
McCourty: ‘Bittersweet’ to see Brady, Gronk in SB
