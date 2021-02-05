Inside Stanford’s nine-week road trip: Six states, 12 flights and DIY haircuts
Forced to leave campus by COVID-19 protocols, the Cardinal became basketball nomads, gaining (and losing) the No. 1 ranking along the way.
Forced to leave campus by COVID-19 protocols, the Cardinal became basketball nomads, gaining (and losing) the No. 1 ranking along the way.