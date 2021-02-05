Kyrgios blows up, dumped out of AO warm-up
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
9:07 am
Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open preparation has ground to a halt after losing to Croatia's Borna Coric in his warm-up event at Melbourne Park and engaging in a expletive-laden tirade.
Kyrgios blows up, dumped out of AO warm-up
Posted/updated on:
February 5, 2021 at
9:07 am
Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open preparation has ground to a halt after losing to Croatia's Borna Coric in his warm-up event at Melbourne Park and engaging in a expletive-laden tirade.