Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open preparation has ground to a halt after losing to Croatia's Borna Coric in his warm-up event at Melbourne Park and engaging in a expletive-laden tirade.

Kyrgios blows up, dumped out of AO warm-up

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 9:07 am

