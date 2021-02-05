Tom Brady laughs his way through a special edition of “Mean Tweets” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- (NOTE LANGUAGE) Tom Brady is poised to make NFL history on Sunday when he becomes the only quarterback to play in a Super Bowl across three decades. But, before the 43-year-old Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers can take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Jimmy Kimmel served the winningest quarterback in NFL history a large slice of humble pie.

On Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host dedicated a special edition of "Mean Tweets" to the star quarterback, who had to read nothing but not-so-nice tweets about himself from passionate football fans.

The former Patriots player was an exceptionally good sport throughout the segment and smiled as he relayed each scathing insult, such as, "Tom Brady seems like the kind of man who doesn't know how to use a wrench."

"It's kind of true," Brady shrugged with a grin.

The athlete couldn't stop laughing as he browsed each diss. He especially lost it when reading off, "Can we be real for a moment, is there really anyone you'd rather see dropped in a vat of rendered bacon fat than Tom Brady?"

Another taunt that he found particularly amusing was, "I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion."

There was one tweet, however, that the star quarterback didn't find as amusing as the rest, which wished, "I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks."

"That's ****ed up," he deadpanned.

Kimmel also snuck in a slight when introducing the special edition of "Mean Tweets," noting, "Tom is 43 years old, which is like 100 in Super Bowl years."



The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, February 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET.