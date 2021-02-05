The Buccaneers are underdogs in their own stadium against the defending champion Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Which team wins? "The Swami" is back to make his pick on the big game.

Swami Sez: Chris Berman’s Super Bowl LV pick

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 8:14 am

