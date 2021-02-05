Today is Friday February 05, 2021
Program Schedules
Listen Live!
Menu
News
Go Back
Local
State
National
World
Business
Political
Health
Show Biz
Sports
Weather
Go Back
Forecast
Radar
Sports
Go Back
High School Scores
Headlines
Broadcast Schedule
Scholastic All Stars
Rangers Bus Trips
Media Kit
Advertisers
More
Go Back
You Tell Me Texas
Our Personalities
Podcasts
In Focus
Special Coverage
Sun Hours
Advertisement
Washington QB search: From Deshaun Watson to Alex Smith, ‘nothing is off the table’
Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 7:36 am
Washington is exploring options as it seeks a long-term starter.
Go Back
Advertisement
Washington QB search: From Deshaun Watson to Alex Smith, ‘nothing is off the table’
Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 7:36 am
Washington is exploring options as it seeks a long-term starter.
Go Back
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement