Today is Friday February 05, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Washington QB search: From Deshaun Watson to Alex Smith, ‘nothing is off the table’

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Washington is exploring options as it seeks a long-term starter.
Advertisement

Washington QB search: From Deshaun Watson to Alex Smith, ‘nothing is off the table’

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Washington is exploring options as it seeks a long-term starter.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement