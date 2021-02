With QB-needy teams on the prowl, it's a safe bet the Eagles will deal the No. 2 overall pick from 2016, and they have incentive to move quickly.

Advertisement

Trade destinations for Eagles’ Carson Wentz

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 7:36 am

Go Back

With QB-needy teams on the prowl, it's a safe bet the Eagles will deal the No. 2 overall pick from 2016, and they have incentive to move quickly.