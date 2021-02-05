Taneka Mackey is the first Bahamian woman and the only Black woman caddie on the LPGA Tour full time. The former competitive golfer discusses managing her multiple sclerosis while on tour and being the first but not the last.

Advertisement

Taneka Mackey, only Black woman to caddie full time in LPGA, on not being the last

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 6:20 am

Go Back

Taneka Mackey is the first Bahamian woman and the only Black woman caddie on the LPGA Tour full time. The former competitive golfer discusses managing her multiple sclerosis while on tour and being the first but not the last.