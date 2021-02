The Alabama Crimson Tide, winners of 11 of their last 12, rise to the No. 1 line for the first time in Bracketology history.

Bracketology: Alabama makes historic move to No. 1 line

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 7:06 am

