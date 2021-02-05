Man convicted of helping brother evade arrest in slayings

IRVING (AP) — A federal jury on Thursday found a man guilty of helping his brother evade arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in Texas. Federal prosecutors say 59-year-old Yassein Abdulfatah Said was found guilty of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. His nephew pleaded guilty to the same charges last month. Both face up to 30 years in prison. Yaser Said was arrested last year. He was wanted on a capital murder warrant following the New Year’s Day 2008 fatal shootings of his daughters.