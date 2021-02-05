It was a relatively uneventful January in the Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich instead positioned themselves to sign Dayot Upamecano this summer.

Bayern, Dortmund highlight Bundesliga’s quiet transfer window

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 5:52 am

