Ryan Seacrest says farewell to E!’s ‘Live From the Red Carpet’

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) -- Ryan Seacrest has taken his last bow as host of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

On Wednesday, just ahead of the upcoming 2021 Awards season, the long-time host extraordinaire announced that he would be stepping down from the show he co-hosted with Giuliana Rancic for over a decade.

"After 14 years of hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet I've decided to move on to new adventures," Seacrest said in a statement on Instagram. "I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years."

The E! network added, "E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!'s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family."