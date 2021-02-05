Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ripped the NBA's plan to have an All-Star Game, calling it a "slap in the face" to the players after the league said it wouldn't have one.

LeBron: Having ASG ‘a slap in face’ to players

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2021 at 2:13 am

