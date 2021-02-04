Today is Thursday February 04, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Time to consider Ohio State for a No. 1 seed

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 9:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The underappreciated Buckeyes picked up a solid win over the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes.
Advertisement

Time to consider Ohio State for a No. 1 seed

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 9:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The underappreciated Buckeyes picked up a solid win over the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement