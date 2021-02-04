Fitz to Tua: Dolphins believe in you as their QB
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
10:11 pm
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has heard the early offseason criticisms of Tua Tagovailoa but believes all signs point to him having a much better second season.
Fitz to Tua: Dolphins believe in you as their QB
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
10:11 pm
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has heard the early offseason criticisms of Tua Tagovailoa but believes all signs point to him having a much better second season.