Roger Goodell said Thursday that the NFL is not satisfied with only two minorities hired for seven head-coach openings this year and that everything that could enhance diversity would be explored by the league.
Goodell: NFL not satisfied with minority hirings
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
7:23 pm
