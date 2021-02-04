Today is Thursday February 04, 2021

Goodell: NFL not satisfied with minority hirings

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 7:23 pm
Roger Goodell said Thursday that the NFL is not satisfied with only two minorities hired for seven head-coach openings this year and that everything that could enhance diversity would be explored by the league.
