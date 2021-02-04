Today is Thursday February 04, 2021

Source: Garrett expected back as Giants’ OC

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 5:10 pm
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is expected to return after a shaky season, a source told ESPN, but there will be some changes to New York's offensive staff.
