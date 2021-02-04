Source: Garrett expected back as Giants’ OC
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
5:10 pm
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is expected to return after a shaky season, a source told ESPN, but there will be some changes to New York's offensive staff.
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is expected to return after a shaky season, a source told ESPN, but there will be some changes to New York's offensive staff.