Kings’ Fox: ‘Stupid’ for NBA to play All-Star Game

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 3:58 pm
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said "it's stupid" for the NBA to hold an All-Star Game this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
