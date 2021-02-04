Great Texas Balloon Race modified due to COVID, no public events

LONGVIEW — The Great Texas Balloon Race has been modified for 2021. The GTBR said Thursday, that hot air balloons will soar over the skies this summer, June 18-20 at the East Texas Regional Airport in Longview, however public events have been eliminated. The 2021 Chairperson for the event, Michelle Ford, said there will be no balloon glows, special shaped tethers, musical entertainment or traditional festival activities. Sixty balloons are expected to fill the sky over the city of Longview. The GTBR has been in operation since 1978 and claims to have the longest standing tradition in Longview. Organizers anticpate a fully scheduled event in 2022.