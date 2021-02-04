Advertisement

‘The Little Things’ Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Jared Leto is “sworn to secrecy” about new ‘Justice League’ cut

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 2:14 pm

Warner Bros. Entertainment/HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) -- Oscar winner Jared Leto's awards buzz is growing with a brand-new Screen Actors Guild nod.

Leto was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category, thanks to his role in the film The Little Things, in which he stars opposite two other Academy Award winners, Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Leto's performance was also recognized earlier this week with a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe.

The Little Things, premiered last Friday both in theaters and on HBO Max, and topped the box office over the weekend.

In addition to all the award nominations, Leto's been making headlines this week after director Zack Snyder teased the actor/musician's return as the Joker in the upcoming so-called "Snyder Cut" of the 2017 film Justice League. In an interview with Variety, Leto says he's "sworn to secrecy" about the project.

"He's an incredible filmmaker and I love his work," Leto says of Snyder. "It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He's got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does."

Leto previously played the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad; his mostly-deleted appearance in that film, and absence from the theatrical cut of Justice League disappointed many fans.

Incidentally, Diane Lane was similarly tight-lipped about the Snyder Cut, though the actress, who plays Superman/Clark Kent's adoptive mom Martha, admitted to ABC Audio that she thought the fans enthusiasm that spawned the re-cut was "Fantastic."

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max.





By Josh Johnson and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

