Smith County resumes jury duty

TYLER — Jury trials have resumed after being stopped almost a year ago due to the pandemic. Smith County said Thursday, those who receive a jury summons are required to reply to the Smith County Courthouse. The Texas Supreme Court and Local Health Authority Dr. Paul MCGaha granted permission to resume cases. The District Judges and County Court-at-Law Judges have implemented safety measures to ensure the health and safety of Smith County residents coming to the Courthouse for jury duty. For more information click here.