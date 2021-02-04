Immigrants in sanctuary in churches hope Biden offers relief

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) – Dozens of immigrants from Massachusetts to Colorado who have taken sanctuary as a last resort to stay in the U.S. are newly hopeful under President Joe Biden. They’re trying to capitalize on the moment, even with setbacks like a Texas court ruling on deportations and uncertainty over whether Congress will pursue immigration reform. Those who have taken sanctuary have enlisted lawmakers to reach out to Biden for relief, pushing to cancel deportation orders and reviving the use of legislation to protect a person or group. Four sanctuary activists have sued the federal government. One woman in Chicago temporarily left her storefront church.