Gohmert fights back against billboard claims that he lied, ‘I will keep serving’

WASHINGTON D.C. — Earlier this week billboards went up in Tyler saying Congressman Louie Gohmert lied, and should resign. On Thursday, the District 1 East Texas Congressman told KTBB, “First of all, I didn’t lie. It’s a lie for those Non-East Texans paying for those bill boards to say that. It’s typical Democrat, even though, they are Republican in name, that they would blame me for what they have been doing. They have been lying saying there is no fraud. There were 12,000 instances that the N.R.C.C. got that were notified by individuals, and there were hundreds and hundreds of sworn affidavit’s under penalty of perjury, there’s video impropriety, there is all kinds of data that indicate improprieties. So, there was definitely fraud involved.” To read an op-ed written by Congressman Gohmert click here.