‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ score at Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 11:43 am

Courtesy of SAG Awards(LOS ANGELES) -- Netflix's royal drama The Crown, the comedy series Schitt's Creek, and the films Minari and Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom are at the top of the heap for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

The Crown shared the crown with Schitt's Creek, each with a leading five nominations.

Netflix was well represented once again, with other projects like its movies Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, as well as its shows Emily in Paris, Ozark, and Bridgerton, also scoring nominations.

PopTV's Schitt's Creek continued its domination of the comedy category, earning four noms, but Jason Sudekis' Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso was also shown the love Thursday morning. Both series earned nominations for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as individual comedy performance nominations.

Emily in Paris and Mank's Lily Collins and Hamilton Tony winner and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs announced the lucky nominees live, virtually, on a split-screen video on SAG's Instagram page. It was first time the SAG Award nominations were announced live solely on a social media platform.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Here are the nominees in key categories. A full list lives on the SAG Awards website.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods - Netflix

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Netflix

Minari - A24

One Night in Miami - Amazon Studios

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Netflix



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams - Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp - The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Josh O’Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Laura Linney - Ozark



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung - Minari

Helena Zengel - News of the World



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini - Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

