‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ score at Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ score at Screen Actors Guild Award nominationsPosted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 11:43 am
(LOS ANGELES) -- Netflix's royal drama The Crown, the comedy series Schitt's Creek, and the films Minari and Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom are at the top of the heap for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.
The Crown shared the crown with Schitt's Creek, each with a leading five nominations.
Netflix was well represented once again, with other projects like its movies Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, as well as its shows Emily in Paris, Ozark, and Bridgerton, also scoring nominations.
PopTV's Schitt's Creek continued its domination of the comedy category, earning four noms, but Jason Sudekis' Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso was also shown the love Thursday morning. Both series earned nominations for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as individual comedy performance nominations.
Emily in Paris and Mank's Lily Collins and Hamilton Tony winner and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs announced the lucky nominees live, virtually, on a split-screen video on SAG's Instagram page. It was first time the SAG Award nominations were announced live solely on a social media platform.
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Here are the nominees in key categories. A full list lives on the SAG Awards website.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods - Netflix
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Netflix
Minari - A24
One Night in Miami - Amazon Studios
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Netflix
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams - Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp - The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Josh O’Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Laura Linney - Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung - Minari
Helena Zengel - News of the World
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini - Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
By Stephen Iervolino
